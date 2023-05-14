Rihanna and ASAP Rocky make a style statement as they step out for a stroll; Deets inside

Parents-to-be for the second time were spotted in the afternoon as the couple made a glamorous appearance while taking a relaxing stroll in the beautiful summer afternoon.

The Grammy winner wore a tiny top from her Savage x Fenty line with wide-leg white trousers while out and about in West Hollywood on Wednesday with her boyfriend.

Rihanna, who is expecting her second child with Rocky, completed the look with sleek, black wraparound sunglasses and black-and-white flats. The record producer wore flashier glares that included a bright red jacket, light-wash trousers, and white sunglasses with pink polarised lenses.

To-be parents all smiled up as they stepped out.

The two appeared to be having a good time while out shopping, with Rihanna giving a soft smile while enjoying a lovely hug with Rocky.

The L.A. sighting follows a run of New York City street-style pregnancy sightings. The lifelong friends who have now become lovers and who also have an 11-month-old baby boy were previously spotted at the Met Gala, which was held on May 1, and had a romantic evening at NYC hotspot Carbone on May 3.

The next evening, Rihanna managed to fit in a ladies' night out for dinner at the similarly upscale Casa Cipriani restaurant.

ASAP Rocky on his relationship with Rihanna

In an interview with Dazed from last May, Rocky discussed his relationship with the pop star and how they naturally complement one another.

"I believe it to be natural. We just naturally look nice together. You know, forcing us to match before we leave the house would be a lot of effort," he remarked. "Occasionally, we dress the same or match to a T. If I purchase a blouse she likes, I anticipate having it taken, but then I have to get it back.

Not only did they become parents for the first time last year, but they also travelled to Rihanna's home country, Barbados, in December 2020, as Rocky's late father also belonged to the same place.

The soon-to-be father of two, who was reared in New York City, told Dazed that travelling with his partner to the hometown of his family was "surreal."

"Truly, it was so incredible. I barely spoke to my relatives there on the phone, and they only visited me once every five years, he claimed. "I was taught about my background growing up, but I didn't have genuine experience. It wasn't until I was an adult that I got to experience it. One of the most bizarre events I've ever had in my whole life