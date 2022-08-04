Rihanna and ASAP Rocky trying to keep things 'lowkey' after welcoming baby boy; Source REVEALS

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are all about being parents at the moment. After welcoming their baby boy in May, the couple is reportedly focusing on keeping to their family as they spend their time together while keeping a low profile in New York. Since Rihanna gave birth, the pair have been spotted sparsely out in the town as they prefer spending time with their newborn.

During a chat with ET, a source opened up about how the musical couple is handling becoming parents for the first time. They said, "They're keeping things lowkey so they can enjoy their little family." They continued to add, "Privacy has become increasingly important to the couple. When it was just the two of them, they'd go out all hours of the day and night and interact with fans. Now, with the baby, they're a little more protective."

The insider also shared that though right now RiRi is all eyes for her baby, she does plan to start working in the near future, "She's one of the hardest working people out there and she can definitely have it all," they added that she will surely "be a hands-on mom and have an impressive career." A testament to the source's compliment the 34-year-old singer earned the peak spot on Forbes' 2022 list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women as she was evaluated at an estimated net worth of USD 1.4 billion. Besides being an amazing mom and businesswoman alongside a Grammy-winning artist, Rihanna has been considered an icon when it comes to celebrity fashion. Even during her pregnancy, the Umbrella singer redefined maternity clothing and slayed her looks on the daily.

ALSO READ Rihanna makes first appearance since welcoming baby boy; Supports A$AP Rocky at Wireless festival in London