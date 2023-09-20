Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's kids: Here's all you need to know about couple's two boys RZA and Riot

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, two renowned musical artists, have built a beautiful family together, welcoming their two sons, RZA Athelston Mayers and Riot Rose Mayers, into the world. While their journey to parenthood wasn't meticulously planned, it has undeniably enriched their lives as per their happy occasional Instagram posts. Read on to know all about Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's kids.

Munchkin number 1: RZA Athelston Mayers

Their first son, RZA Athelston Mayers, was born on May 13, 2022. The news of Rihanna's pregnancy became public in January 2022 when the couple was spotted in New York City, proudly showcasing her baby bump as per the reports by PEOPLE .

Named after the legendary producer and rapper RZA of the Wu-Tang Clan, RZA made waves by gracing the cover of British Vogue alongside his parents at just 9 months old. These early moments captured Rocky cradling RZA in his arms while Rihanna looked ahead, radiating love and happiness.

Interestingly, the Diamonds singer told British Vogue, "We're (Rocky and Rihanna) best friends with a baby, we have to be on the same page, but we've always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby, but I wouldn't say it's done anything but made us closer."

In 2023, RZA celebrated his first birthday, and Rocky commemorated the occasion on Instagram with touching photos and videos. In one post, he affectionately referred to his son as "WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN," underscoring the significance of his unique name. Check out the post below:

Munchkin number 2: Riot Rose Mayers

Rihanna officially became the mom of two in August 2023. She announced that she was expecting her second child during her Super Bowl Halftime performance on February 12, 2023, which was less than a year after RZA's birth. At the beginning of her performance, Rihanna, dressed in red, proudly showed off her baby bump, letting the world know that her family was expanding once more. Shortly after her fantastic performance, one of Rihanna's representatives confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that she was, in fact, pregnant.

The couple continued their tradition of "R" names, following in the footsteps of RZA. While the meaning behind Riot's moniker remains undisclosed, it's worth noting that Rocky released a single titled "RIOT (Rowdy Pipe'n)" before Riot's birth.

Additionally, according to a report by PEOPLE, the Diamonds singer felt "complete" after the birth of RIOT. A source shared to PEOPLE, "Rihanna feels her family is now complete and it's something she's always wanted."

