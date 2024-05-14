Check Out Rihanna And ASAP Rocky's Celebration Of Their Son RZA’s 2nd Birthday

RZA, the eldest son of Rihanna and ASAP Rocky, just turned two and the couple celebrated it with a blast. Their younger son, Riot, who is only nine months old also joined in his brother’s birthday celebration.

For ASAP, a home with his children feels like “heaven.” We have got you the details of where, how, and with whom did they celebrate RZA’s second birthday on May 11.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky celebrated their eldest son’s birthday in New York

The celebrity couple hosted a private party for their son RZA’s birthday at Color Factory in New York on Saturday (May 11). Producer President Hitkidd and his wife, makeup artist Jasmine B. Cook aka Jazzy B, who were guests at the party, took to social media to share glimpses of the Umbrella singer and her family.

Jazzy B, who took her two kids to the party, shared on her Instagram account that RZA's parents really went all out for the celebration which included slides, a ball pit, and toys. She also ghave a sneak peek at all of the adorable decorations including a banner that read "RZA's 2ND BIRTHDAY" and huge cutouts of the baby's head. "We had fun, thanks cuz 🖤" she wrote along with the post.

While ASAP Rocky donned a casual look with a lavender t-shirt and a teal green jacket carrying RZA in his lap, Rihanna donned grey denim, top, furry jacket, and gloves carrying Riot in her lap.

About Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’s relationship

Ever since ASAP joined Rihanna's Diamond Tour in 2013, the two have remained close. Later that year, the 36-year-old Barbadian singer and songwriter also appeared in A$AP's Fashion Killa music video. However, rumors of their romance began after Rihanna split from the three-year-long relationship with her boyfriend Hassan Jameel in January 2020.

In January 2022, the couple revealed that they were expecting their first child together and on May 13, RZA was born in Los Angeles. A year later in February 2023, Rihanna announced she was pregnant with their second son during the Super Bowl. On August 22, they welcomed Riot Rose Mayers into their lives.

ASAP said in an interview with Zane Lowe, “It’s so unexplainable. It’s just one of those things. I’m a member of our club now, like the dad club. You see a dad, you see me. I’m playing on, I’m a full dad now. Being outside and working and being creative, it drives more energy for you…to think and soak things up like a sponge now that I’m a dad, because I have a whole ‘nother perspective. But it honestly helps you get home to your family and get home to your baby. And I can’t even explain it, man. You come home to heaven every day. I’m so thankful. God is good, man.”

