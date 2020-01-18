Rihanna and Hassan Jameel break up after dating for three years

After dating for nearly three years, Rihanna has split with her Saudi billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel. The pair were first linked in June 2017 and had kept their relationship very private from the public eye.

Rihanna may seem like an open book to many given her vibrant public personality but the singer is extremely private when it comes to her love life and doesn't flaunt it as one would expect from a high-profile celebrity like herself. Instead, Riri's relationship with Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel has been kept low-key ever since they were linked for the first time in June 2017. Even though Rihanna found love in a hopeless place, this ship wasn't meant to last as a recent report by US Weekly just revealed that the couple has broken up after dating for nearly three years.

In 2018, breakup reports had surfaced for the first time saying Rihanna had broken up with Jameel. However, at the time, the rumours were false and on a handful of occasions, the paparazzi spotted the two lovebirds on date nights. Back in October 2019, during an interview for Vogue, Riri revealed that she was very much in love. "Yeah, I'm dating. I'm actually in an exclusive relationship for quite some time, and it’s going really well, so I’m happy," the Wild Thoughts singer shared.

We're sad to this see the good-looking couple part ways!

Meanwhile, in her Vogue interview, Rihanna had also shared that her biggest priority is having kids and that "without a doubt," she wants to be a mother.

For now, fans of the 31-year-old singer are eagerly waiting for their idol to finally release her next album. "I like to look at it as a reggae-inspired or reggae-infused album. It's not gonna be typical of what you know as reggae. But you're going to feel the elements in all of the tracks," Riri had teased to Vogue way back when.

