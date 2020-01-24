Rihanna and Hassan Jameel called it quits after 3 long years for THIS reason? Find Out

While multiple international news outlets confirmed the split, the reports did not reveal the main reason behind Rihanna and Hassan's breakup. Find out below.

Rihanna made headlines recently when her breakup with Saudi businessman and billionaire Hassan Jameel started doing the rounds. While multiple international news outlets confirmed the split, the reports did not reveal the main reason behind Rihanna and Hassan's breakup after dating for three years. The couple, who were spotted on multiple occasions during those three years, tried their best to keep their relationship under wraps.

Now, a latest report in People reveals the reason why Rihanna and Hassan called it quits. Apparently, the 31-year-old singer and Saudi businessman weren’t a great match based on the starkly different lives they lead. While Rihanna is busy running her world renowned brand Fenty and Hassan is back in the Middle East, it wasn't always rosy.

An insider told People, "Their lives were too different and it was hard to maintain a relationship." The distance may have played another huge factor in the couple's breakup. The news came as a shocker to many of RiRi's fans as in October 2019 she had admitted that she was very much in love.

Speaking to Vogue, she had said, "Yeah, I'm dating. I'm actually in an exclusive relationship for quite some time, and it’s going really well, so I’m happy." The singer had also revealed in another interview that she began to find work-life balance after she began dating. "I got into a new relationship, and it matters to me. It was like, 'I need to make time for this.' Just like I nurture my businesses, I need to nurture this as well. I’ll shut things down for two days, three days at a time. On my calendar we now have the infamous 'P,' which means personal days. This is a new thing," RiRi had said.

Read More