Rihanna and her baby boy’s behind-the-scenes video from British Vogue shoot will melt your heart

Rihanna continues to rule our hearts.

Ever since the 35-year-old pop megastar embraced motherhood last year, fans have been excited to see her with her son. Although Rihanna did not post any picture of her baby boy for a long time, the mother-and-son duo definitely broke the internet when they posed for the British Vogue cover with A$AP Rocky recently. And now, the publication took to its social media space and shared new behind-the-scenes footage of Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and their son, whose name the couple have not revealed yet. Read on to know more.

Rihanna’s behind-the-scenes video with her baby boy

In the video shared by British Vogue yesterday, we get a glimpse of the bond between Rihanna and her first-born. While the Super Bowl 2023 performer and her partner are seen striking some powerful poses, we also see Rihanna coddling her baby and interacting with him in a playful manner as the photographers try to capture these moments. In one such adorable clip, we see Rihanna kiss her baby’s little foot, as he stares at the ceiling cluelessly. The end product of this photoshoot, that was out a few days back, looks absolutely amazing.

During her Super Bowl Halftime show performance, the Fenty Beauty founder revealed her second pregnancy. She later said that she did not know she was pregnant at the time of the photoshoot.

Rihanna on her son’s influence in her life and bringing up a black child

In her interview with British Vogue, Rihanna opened up about bringing up her son, who debuted on the magazine’s cover along with his celebrity parents. The Barbadian singer and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child together in May 2022. Talking about her responsibilities and motherhood, Rihanna said that raising a young Black man is one of the scariest responsibilities in life. She further articulated that she thinks about what kind of a world she is leaving her kids to. Rihanna said that after having her son, these kinds of thoughts started to hit her differently.

