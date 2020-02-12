Rihanna and rumoured boyfriend A$AP Rocky SPOTTED together during a late night outing

Rihanna and her rumoured boyfriend A$AP Rocky are again fuelling romance after getting spotted together during a late night outing. Read on to know more.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are just making it easier for their fans to ship them by constantly hanging out together and it seems like the two are going strong. The two were spotted leaving a restaurant in West Hollywood in early hours of the morning. According to TMZ, the 31-year-old singer was at the restaurant and nightclub until 4:35am in the morning and she was there with Rocky. Rihanna was spotted entering the club at around 1:00am and her rumoured boyfriend showed up at 2:00am.

Rihanna started sparking romance rumours with A$AP Rocky weeks after her breakup with Hassan Jameel. In January, the two were spotted getting cozy in New York City. According to a source, Rihanna and the rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers shared a suite during their trip to New York. However, the Needed Me singer does not want to put a label on the relationship considering she recently broke up with Jameel, The Sun reported. The insider stated that the two are enjoying each other’s company and are currently taking things slow.

Since they have just started seeing each other, they are keeping it casual. Considering she just got out of a serious relationship, the source added that after her recent breakup, Rihanna is just having some fun. She is not thinking about a possible future with the rapper. Back in 2013, Rihanna was spotted hanging out with Rocky at Soho House but it seemed very platonic and friendly. The two were seen enjoying a game of pool. A source told E News that Rihanna and Rocky have a long history and are just trying to have fun.

