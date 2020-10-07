Rihanna APOLOGIZES for ‘careless mistake’ against Muslim community at Fenty show: I’m incredibly disheartened

Rihanna issued a public apology via her Instagram Stories for an offensive song at her Savage X Fenty show. Scroll down to see what the pop icon had to say about it.

Singer and Fenty founder Rihanna is issuing an apology. During her Savage x Fenty show that streamed this past weekend on Amazon Prime Video, the song Doom by London-based producer Coucou Chloe was featured. The song features a remix of a hadith narration. According to CNN, “The hadith, a written record of the sayings and actions of the Prophet Mohammed and his closest companions, is considered extremely sacred to Muslims, and comes second only to the Quran in terms of textual authority.”

Rihanna took to her Instagram Story to issue an apology to the Muslim community. “I’d like to thank the Muslim community for pointing out a huge oversight that was unintentionally offensive in our Savage X Fenty show. I would, more importantly, like to apologize to you for this honest, yet careless mistake. We understand that we have hurt many of our Muslim brothers and sisters, and I’m incredibly disheartened by this,” Rihanna posted on her Story.

“I do not play with any kind of disrespect toward God or any religion and therefore the use of the song in our project was completely irresponsible! Moving forward we will make sure nothing like this happens again. Thank you for your forgiveness and understanding, Rih.”

