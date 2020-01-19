Rihanna attends a concert with ASAP Rocky amidst Hassan Jameel breakup; Drake marks attendance as well

Hours after Rihanna and Hassan Jameel's breakup made the headlines, RiRi was spotted letting her hair down at a concert with A$AP Rocky. The concert was also attended by Rihanna's ex-beau Drake.

News broke out that Rihanna has split from her beau Hassan Jameel. The singer dated the Saudi businessman for over three years. While the news has left fans with broken hearts, RiRi is not letting the breakup dampen her spirits. The singer was seen making her way to the 2020 Yams Day Benefit Concert earlier this weekend. The Good Girl Gone Bad hitmaker was spotted in the backstage of the event with a familiar face. Rihanna was seen bonding with A$AP Rocky.

Photos from the event show the music stars sharing a laugh as they enjoy the concert. The musicians were seen having a fun time. The spotting has also sparked speculations of a possible new romance on the musical blocks. In the past, Rihanna and Rocky have sparked romance rumours a few times. After their intense, PDA -packed Fashion Killa video, the two have paved the way for rumours when Rihanna made her way to Rocky's Sweden concert.

But they weren't the only ones at the event. Rihanna's ex-boyfriend Drake was also present at the event. Drake took to Instagram to share a photo with Rocky by his side. No photos of Rihanna bonding with Drake at the concert have made their way to social media.

The new pictures have hit the internet merely hours after the news of Hassan and Rihanna's breakup made the headlines. Although Rihanna hasn't addressed the news of the breakup yet, Us Weekly confirmed the news about their split. No details about their separation have been revealed, but it isn't surprising for the couple had decided to keep their relationship under tight wraps.

