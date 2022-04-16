Rihanna & beau A$AP Rocky land in Barbados amid infidelity and spilt rumours

Rihanna and baby daddy A$AP Rocky were spotted landing in Barbados after the rumour about their split spread like wildfire on Friday. For those unversed, in a tweet, yesterday a beauty influencer alleged that the rapper had cheated on RiRi with her own Fenty footwear Designer Amina Muaddi. Fans soon picked up on the rumour and circulated the statement all over the internet.

On Saturday, via Page Six, footage of the couple at the Grantly Adams International Airport of Barbados, which is the Umbrella singer's homeland, was posted on several outlets. Rihanna is currently pregnant and has entered her third trimester with Rocky's baby. In the video, the Grammy-winning singer was seen coming out of the airport in a multi-coloured mini dress with a high bun and heels as she walked beside her beau Rocky.

Their trip to the Caribbean is not at all surprising as in her latest interview with Vogue as the Covergirl, Rihanna opened up about wanting to raise her child in her home country though she admitted that the idea might not be feasible. During the chat, she also mentioned how she felt about Rocky and noted, "I just feel like I can do any part of life by his side."

As for the malicious rumour, in a post on her social media, Amani denied the whole ordeal which was broadcasted on the internet without any proof besides the fact that the designer had worked with Rocky in the past. Fans are still torn-up on the discussion and have not been able to take a side though it is clear that RiRi stans will remain by her side no matter the truth.

