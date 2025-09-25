Rihanna Becomes Mom of Three, Welcomes Baby Girl with A$AP Rocky—Name Meaning Revealed

Happy times for Rihanna and partner A$AP Rocky as they have joyfully welcomed their third child, a baby girl. The couple who are already parents to 2 sons finally have a baby girl in their arms, and not only them but even their fans are on cloud 9. With an adorable picture, the singer shared this happy news on her social media and revealed that their daughter was born on September 13, 2025, in Los Angeles.

Rihanna shares first picture of her baby girl

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rihanna shared two pictures to announce the arrival of her baby girl. The first picture beautifully captures an intimate moment between the singer and her newborn daughter. The Umbrella singer can be seen cradling her baby girl in her arms as she lovingly fixes her gaze on her. The baby is dressed in a soft pink outfit, complete with tiny lace-trimmed socks, while Rihanna herself is draped in fabric adorned with oversized pink bows—likely chosen to highlight the joy of welcoming a girl.

In the next picture, we can see a pair of tiny pink ballet shoes with long satin ribbons laid out against a light background. These adorable ballet shoes are symbolic and hint at the arrival of her baby girl. Sharing these pictures, she wrote, "Rocki Irish Mayers, Sept 13 2025."

Meaning of Rocki Irish Mayers

As per reports, Rocki likely seems to be a nod to her father, whose stage name is A$AP Rocky. Irish, the middle name means softness and possibly reflects personal or heritage-related significance for the parents, though the couple hasn’t publicly explained all its origins. Mayers is the family surname.

The baby girl joins her older brothers, RZA Athelston Mayers (born 2022) and Riot Rose Mayers (2023).

It was during the MET Gala 2025 that Rihanna left all her fans pleasantly surprised with the big reveal about her third pregnancy. At the highly acclaimed fashion event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, Rihanna spoke about how she was feeling. “I’m good, shockingly feeling okay,” the actress from Ocean’s 8 stated, talking to Entertainment Tonight during the Met Gala 2025.

Further shedding light on her emotions, Rihanna went on to add that she is not “too overwhelmed”. While she felt it initially, the If It’s Lovin’ That You Want singer stated that she feels tired now and is simply excited about her pregnancy.

