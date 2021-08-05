Rihanna becomes the RICHEST female musician in the world after Fenty line’s MASSIVE success

Rihanna just became the richest female musician! The singer and now-billionaire has bagged the title not just based on her earnings from music, but mostly from her Fenty line of cosmetics, lingerie, and other ventures. The 33-year-old entertainer is estimated to have a net worth of USD 1.7 billion according to Forbes.

“The majority of her $1.7 billion estimated net worth is not from singing but from cosmetics,” Forbes editor Kerry Dolan told GMA. “From a super-successful cosmetics line which, when it was launched, drew lots of praise because there were something, like, more than 40 shades for all range of skin tones, which was something that at the time, not very many cosmetics lines had been that inclusive," Kerry Dolan said.

According to the magazine, Fenty Beauty accounts for around USD 1.4 billion of her USD 1.7 billion net worth. This net worth officially makes Rihanna the richest female musician in the world, and the second wealthiest self-made celebrity after Oprah.

On the personal front, Rihanna is famously dating long-time friend and fellow musician A$ap Rocky. In an interview with GQ back in May, Rocky revealed that he’s been dating the Diamonds singer. While speaking about Rihanna, the rapper said she’s “The love of my life,” he told GQ. “My lady.” “[Relationships are] so much better when you got the One,” he added. “She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones.” “I think when you know, you know. She’s the One,” he added. He continued that he’s “comfortable embracing monogamy.”

