Rihanna, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and others rank high on Forbes' list of 100 Most Powerful Women in 2021.

Rihanna, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift have landed on Forbes' list of 100 Most Powerful Women in 2021, along with Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey and others. The business magazine's list features CEOs, entrepreneurs, philanthropists, artists, politicians, and media personalities.

While Rihanna ranked 68 on the list, Beyonce ranked 76 and Taylor Swift ranked 78. Kamala Harris took the 2nd spot, with Melinda French Gates on the 5th spot. Oprah Winfrey is at the 23rd spot on the list of 100 most powerful women, and Reese Witherspoon is at the 74th spot. Queen Elizabeth has also been featured on the list and sits at the 70th spot.

Rihanna's highlights included her billionaire status and credit must be given to her successful cosmetic line Fenty Beauty. Forbes has also stated that Rihanna's net worth is at 1.7 billion USD. Recently, she has also been declared a National Hero of her native place Barbados.

As for Beyonce, the singer has been lauded for her 2018 On The Run II tour where she collected roughly $5 million per night with “a total of more than $250 million." Queen Bey has also recently launched her collaborative collection with Adidas named Halls of Ivy.

Taylor Swift has been having her own moments with 'Taylor's version' releases which has been quite appreciated by the world. The singer's 10-minute version of her previous song All Too Well topped the Billboard HOT 100 U.S. chart becoming the longest song ever to do so. This record was previous proudly held by Don McLean’s American Pie for almost 50 long years.

