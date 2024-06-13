Rihanna Chooses Actress With 'Nice Forehead' For Her Biopic Role; Details Inside

Planning ahead of time is always a good idea, even if a Rihanna biopic is unlikely to be released soon. At the Fenty Hair launch event on June 10, RiRi discussed who she'd like to see play her in a future biopic. When asked about her favorite actress, Rihanna named 29-year-old Canadian Taylor Russell.

"Taylor Russell," she said with a smile, stating a particular feature. “You know why? Because she’s got, like, a nice forehead.” Rihanna continued, “She’s, like, fly. And I feel like I want to be her, so I want her to pretend to be me. I want people to see me in that light.”

Taylor Russell: The chosen one for the Rihanna biopic

Taylor Russell, best known for her roles in A24 films Waves and Bones and All, is yet to publicly respond to Rihanna's endorsement. Russell's rising star in the acting world, combined with her unique appearance, makes her an intriguing choice for the role of the iconic singer and business mogul. Fans and critics alike are curious about how Russell will portray Rihanna's multifaceted life.

Rihanna's recent appearance in an I'm Retired shirt fueled speculation about an upcoming biopic. But she quickly assured fans that this was not the case. Rihanna told Extra that the shirt was just a fashion statement.

Advertisement

“That was just me looking into the future. I’m not retired. I just like that dress. I got it as a gift and I loved it,” she explained. The singer continued, “They didn’t read the second line, I’m not retired, I’m just retired from dressing up — it’s a lot of effort.”

Album update: R9 on the horizon

In addition to her thoughts on the biopic, Rihanna shared an update on her highly anticipated album, R9. She told Entertainment Tonight that she's starting over with the album.

"Yeah, I'm starting over," she explained, further adding, "But I don't want to neglect the songs that I have, so I actually want to go back and listen to stuff with new ears, with my new perspective and then see what applies and what I'm still in love with."

ALSO READ: Céline Dion Opens Up About Feeling René Angélil's Presence Years After His Death; 'He's Still My Husband'