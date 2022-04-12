Rihanna claps back at commenters who called her maternity fashion 'indecent'

In a recent interview with Vogue, Rihanna opened up about her pregnancy and the hottest subject around it, her incredible fashion. Though the majority of the internet peeps have been cheering the Work singer for her maternity style, there are some bad apples in the pile who question Rihanna's decisions at times, going as far as calling her "irresponsible."

During her chat, Rihanna shut down all haters as she shared that when she found out that she was pregnant she knew she would never shop at the maternity aisle and added, "It’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing." The singer explains that if it was not something she wore before her pregnancy then it is not something she will wear now, as the interviewer brought up the topic of maternity jeans.

Check out Rihanna's stunning pregnancy shoot with Vogue by clicking HERE.

Rihanna went on and noted that her inspiration to dress the way she wanted to during her pregnancy was about redefining how women can express themselves while carrying a baby. She continued, "I’m hoping that we were able to redefine what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women," a direct clap back at all the angry commenters online who nagged Rihanna about her "inappropriate" style. She pointed out, "My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?"

Meanwhile, Rihanna also revealed that the pregnancy was not exactly planned yet there were no propositions against it either. The Umbrella singer announced that she was expecting in late January with her partner ASAP Rocky.

