Rihanna clears the air over pregnancy rumours with A$AP Rocky; Leaves an EPIC answer to a fan's DM

Some rumours were doing rounds on social media about Rihanna being pregnant with boyfriend A$AP Rocky's child. However, according to Elle, the pop Queen has finally responded to them and shut down those rumours in a way that only Rihanna can!

During her appearance in the ceremony where she was named a National Hero in Barbados, fans thought the singer is pregnant due to the orange dress she wore. However, during a DM exchange with a fan, Rihanna cleared the air over being pregnant and denied every kind of pregnancy rumour doing rounds.

According to Elle, a fan named Jen sent the singer a message about the ongoing rumour and how everyone has been creating pregnancy rumours related to her for a long time, Rihanna took to replying to the fan in the most hilarious way ever. When the fan asked whether she could attend Rihanna's baby shower, the singer said, "Haaaaa! Stawwwp! You ain’t came to the first 10 baby showers! Y’all breed me every year dammit lol," via Elle.

Previously, Rihanna did reveal that she wanted to be a mother. In a 2020 interview with Vogue, Rihanna had revealed that she would want to have 3 to 4 kids by the time she is 42. She had also added that she would want to be a mother even if she doesn't find the right partner. She had opened up on how society makes one feel about being a mother if there isn't a father in the household. "They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love," she said.

