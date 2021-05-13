Rihanna condemns Israel and Palestine violence: This cycle needs to be broken; I stand with humanity

Rihanna releases a statement on Israel-Palestine violence, says she stands with humanity as she mourns the loss of innocent lives amid the conflict.

With tensions escalating between Israel and Palestine as incidents of violence increase between the regions in conflict, netizens all across the globe are condemning the situation. Some celebrities too have raised their voice about the violent nature of this conflict that is resulting in the loss of innocent lives. Rihanna too recently took to Instagram to share a statement about Israel-Palestine violence and said that she stands with humanity.

Taking to Instagram, Rihanna wrote, "My heart is breaking with the violence I'm seeing displayed between Israel and Palestine! I can't bare to see it! Innocent Israeli and Palestinian children are hiding in bomb shelters, over 40 lives lost in Gaza alone, at least 13 of whom were also innocent children!"

Rihanna further also spoke about the need for resolve to save innocent lives amid this conflict. She further added, "There needs to be some kind of resolve! We are sadly watching innocent people fall victim to notions perpetuated by government and extremists, and this cycle needs to be broken!"

Apart from Rihanna, previously actor Mark Ruffalo also took to social media to react to the horrific situation between Israel and Palestine. The actor retweeted posts from activists and journalists showing the dire situation in the conflicted regions. Models Gigi and Bella Hadid have also been amplifying the voices of Palestinian activists amid the dreadful situation.

Also, Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot recently shared a statement about the situation saying, "Israel deserves to live as a free and safe nation. Our neighbors deserve the same" as she called for a peaceful resolution between the two warring regions.

