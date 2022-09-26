Rihanna confirmed to headline Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2023

Rihanna is set to get back on stage again for one of the biggest performances next year. The singer will be headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February 2023 as confirmed by her on Instagram. The famed singer shared an image on Instagram Sunday hinting that she will perform during NFL event next year as she was seen holding up a football.

According to Hollywood Reporter, Jay-Z who previously signed a deal with the NFL to head the league's musical entertainment confirmed the same saying, "Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn. A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment." This will mark Rihanna's first stage performance since welcoming baby boy with A$AP Rocky.