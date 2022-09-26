Rihanna confirmed to headline Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2023
Rihanna is all set to get back on the stage again next year as she will be performing the Super Bowl Halftime Show.
Rihanna is set to get back on stage again for one of the biggest performances next year. The singer will be headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February 2023 as confirmed by her on Instagram. The famed singer shared an image on Instagram Sunday hinting that she will perform during NFL event next year as she was seen holding up a football.
According to Hollywood Reporter, Jay-Z who previously signed a deal with the NFL to head the league's musical entertainment confirmed the same saying, "Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn. A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment." This will mark Rihanna's first stage performance since welcoming baby boy with A$AP Rocky.
While previously rumours suggested that Taylor Swift was to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show next year, it has now been confirmed that it will be Rihanna. Last year's Super Bowl halftime show featured Dr. Dre, Eminem, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar. The Super Bowl will kick off on February 12 and will be played at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Recently, the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show featuring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira had hit the news after the former spoke about the same in her documentary titled Halftime. In the documentary, Lopez was seen expressing her discomfort with sharing the halftime show with another artist and even had a conversation with Shakira where she said, "If it was going to be a double headliner, they should have given us 20 minutes."
