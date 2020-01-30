Rihanna dating rapper A$AP Rocky after breakup from boyfriend Hassan Jameel? Find Out

Rihanna is sparking dating rumour with A$AP Rocky after breakup from longtime boyfriend Hassan Jameel. Read on to know more.

Weeks after her breakup from billionaire Hassan Jameel, Rihanna has apparently moved on and now has a new man in her life. The singer is now dating rapper A$AP Rocky, The Sun reported. The two were spotted getting cozy in New York City earlier this month. According to a source, Rihanna and the rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers shared a suite during their trip to New York. However, the Needed Me singer does not want to put a label on the relationship considering she recently broke up with Jameel.

The insider stated that the two are enjoying each other’s company and are currently taking things slow. Since they have just started seeing each other, they are keeping it casual. Considering she just got out of a serious relationship, the source added that after her recent breakup, Rihanna is just having some fun. She is not thinking about a possible future with the rapper. Back in 2013, Rihanna was spotted hanging out with Rocky at Soho House but it seemed very platonic and friendly.

The two were seen enjoying a game of pool. A source told E News that Rihanna and Rocky have a long history and are just trying to have fun. The singer is in no mood for a serious relationship at the moment. She and Jameel dated for about three years before calling it quits. Following her breakup, Rihanna fuelled reconciliation rumours with her ex-boyfriend Drake when they were spotted attending the same event. However, sources confirmed that the two are not together.

