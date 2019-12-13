Rihanna debuts on Forbes' 100 Most Powerful Women list, leaves Beyoncé and Taylor Swift behind

Closing the year with a bang! Rihanna has cracked her way into Forbes' 100 Most Powerful Women list for 2019. And what’s more interesting is that even though this year marks as her debut on the list, the singer has left Beyonce and Taylor Swift behind. The 'Take a Bow' singer entered the list for the first time at No, 61, while Beyonce was listed 66th and Swift came in at No. 71. The list includes the names of various globally powerful women and now RiRi is one of them.

The list represents women in six categories, including business, technology, finance, media & entertainment, politics & policy and philanthropy. Other famous females who marked their names on the list are Oprah Winfrey (at No. 20), Queen Elizabeth II (at No. 40), Ivanka Trump (at No. 42) and Reese Witherspoon making her debut (at No. 90). The list was topped by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, followed by President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde in the second position and Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, ranked third.

It is safe to say that 2019 has turned out to be an amazingly great year for the American singer. With her very own brand Fenty Beauty and her Savage X Fenty lingerie line doing exceptionally well in the market, the singer has now added another feather to her already studded hat.