New Republic Barbados honors Rihanna as 'National Hero', PM Mia says 'Continue to shine like a diamond’

Pop icon Rihanna recently received a huge honour! The singer and Fenty founder was honoured as her home country’s (Barbados’) 11th-ever National Hero! The event also served as the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony for the country’s first-ever president, Dame Sandra Mason. If you didn't know, Barbados formally removed British royal Queen Elizabeth as its head of state, transitioning from a Commonwealth to a republic nation.

To mark this new chapter, Prince Charles was in attendance as Barbados’ exited from the Commonwealth. While speaking at the event, Prince Charles, who’s next in line to the throne said, via People: “The creation of this republic offers a new beginning. From the darkest days of our past and the appalling atrocity of slavery which forever stains our history, people of this island forged their path with extraordinary fortitude.”

At the same event, Prime Minister Mia Mottley, the leader of Barbados’ republican movement, honoured the 33-year-old pop star with her National Hero prize. While presenting the award, Motley said: “May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honour to your nation by your works, by your actions.”

In other news, the singer and entrepreneur, 33, was declared a billionaire in August by Forbes, thanks to her Fenty fashion and beauty brands and her music career. Forbes claimed Rihanna is worth an estimated USD 1.7 billion, making her the wealthiest female musician in the world, and the second-wealthiest female entertainer behind Oprah Winfrey.

Also read: A$AP Rocky calls Rihanna ‘the love of my life’ while confirming dating rumours; GUSHES ‘She’s the One’