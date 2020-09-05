Rihanna is dropping her own documentary film on Amazon next summer; Here’s all you need to know

Rihanna is reportedly getting her own documentary film on Amazon and it will release in summer 2021. Here’s what we know so far.

Music icon Rihanna has signed a deal with Amazon for her own documentary which is reported to release close to July 4, 2021. The documentary is being directed by Hollywood filmmaker Peter Berg, who told Collider that shooting the film has been an “epic journey” over a four-year period. “Rihanna’s doc is something I've been working on with her for almost four years now,” he said. Adding: “Amazon's gonna release it next summer, sometime hopefully around the fourth of July. It's been a really epic journey, the past four years with her.”

While some fans are questioning the content of the documentary, given Rihanna hasn't released an album since 2016, but director Peter insists that Riri is currently “firing on all cylinders” as she divides her time between various business ventures.

The filmmaker spoke to Collider on the subject and said: “She's a remarkable woman, who every day seems to grow and branch out into new businesses and new endeavours at a rate that it's almost hard to keep up with.” “So every time we think we're going to finish the movie and put it out, she does something like start a fashion line like Fenty, or her lingerie line, or her skincare line.”

ALSO READ: Rihanna gives a ray of hope to fans waiting for her new music; Says ‘It’s going to be worth it’

Share your comment ×