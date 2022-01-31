Rihanna expecting first child with ASAP Rocky, shows off her baby bump

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child. Over the weekend, the pair was pictured out in New York City, where Rihanna flaunted her baby belly while wearing a long pink jacket. Her enormous overcoat was unzipped at the bottom, revealing her growing baby belly, which was decked with a gold crucifix and sparkling gemstones.

As per Page Six, the lovebirds dined at fashionable NYC restaurant Carbone earlier this month and had to be placed at a separate table to accommodate RiRi's growing stomach. “Rihanna was quite clearly drinking sparkling water and openly rubbing her baby bump,” an insider told Page Six. Interestingly, in November 2020, a source verified to PEOPLE that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were dating after years of friendship. Since Rihanna parted from her three-year boyfriend, millionaire Hassan Jameel, in January 2020, the duo has fueled romance speculations.

In July, she included A$AP Rocky in her Fenty Skin campaign, and the pair performed multiple interviews together to promote the collaboration. By September 2021, the pair had made their red carpet debut, turning attention as they walked the renowned Met Gala stairs. However, the "Diamonds" singer ignited pregnancy speculations in November when she collected her home Barbados' National Hero award in a form-fitting gown. She denied being pregnant at the time.

As for, A$AP Rocky (actual name Rakim Mayers) has made no secret of his adoration for Rihanna, referring to her as the "love of his life" in a May interview with GQ. At the time, A$AP referred to Rihanna as "my lady," and said that their connection is unlike any other he's ever had. He also expressed his desire to potentially have kids with Rihanna one day.

