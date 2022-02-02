Rihanna feels ASAP Rocky is going to be the 'best dad'; Couple looking forward to experience parenthood

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky recently confirmed their pregnancy as they gear up to welcome their first child together. The duo made their pregnancy announcement in the most unlikely manner as the singer flaunted her baby bump while out on a stroll in Harlem. According to Entertainment Tonight, the couple hoped to keep the news private at first.

As per an Entertainment Tonight source, Rihanna and Rocky first wanted to keep the news of their pregnancy a secret but after they felt ready, the couple took the decision to reveal the big news. The source further added how the couple is excited to embrace parenthood and that A$AP is being the best boyfriend to Rihanna saying, "Rihanna has always wanted to be a mother and have children. She thinks A$AP is going to be the best dad. A$AP has been tending to all of Rihanna's needs and they are really enjoying this moment together as a couple."

Over the years, Rihanna and A$AP have been close friends before becoming a couple. The duo share a strong bond and feel ready to experience parenthood together.

Rihanna and A$AP hit the headlines after confirming their pregnancy as they were clicked hand-in-hand in the rapper's hometown of Harlem in New York City. The couple received congratulatory messages from several celebrities including Khloe Kardashian, Cardi B, Lizzo and more.

Rihanna had previously spoken about wanting kids in an interview two years ago where she admitted that she's fond of kids and would love to have three or four kids.

ALSO READ: Bella Hadid, Lizzo, Cardi B, Camila Cabello & more REACT to Rihanna, ASAP Rocky's pregnancy news