Rihanna feels her family is now ‘complete’ with A$AP Rocky and two babies, according to sources

In a heartwarming development, global superstar Rihanna has welcomed her second child into the world, with her partner and rapper A$AP Rocky. Amidst the joy of expanding her family, insights from a close source revealed that Rihanna's heart is full, and she now thinks of her family circle as a whole and 'complete'. Rihanna now has two kids, a son RZA who she welcomed in 2022, and another child, whose name has not been disclosed in 2023.

A joyful addition to Rihanna's family

For Rihanna, the birth of her second child marks a moment of immeasurable happiness. As she embraces the joy of this new chapter, Rihanna is feelings, according to an insider, a genuine sense of contentment. She has reached a stage when she views her family as "complete" after the birth of her second child. The insider told PEOPLE, "She loves being a mom, so this is where her mind is at the moment,"

Rihanna on embracing the wholeness of family

The birth of a new family member has brought out Rihanna's sense of contentment. Rihanna's heart echoes with a tremendous sense of wholeness as she stands with A$AP Rocky on this parenting journey. This new sense of completion arises from the balance and love they experience as partners and as parents.

ALSO READ: Does Rihanna want a large family with A$AP Rocky amid second pregnancy? Find out

Advertisement

Rihanna on motherhood

Reflecting on her initial months as a new mother, Rihanna candidly shared with British Vogue, "Oh, my God, it's legendary. It's everything. You really don't remember life before, that's the craziest thing ever." She continued, "You literally try to remember it — and there are photos of my life before — but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don't identify with it because you don't even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because… Because it doesn't matter."

ALSO READ: Pregnant Rihanna bares her baby bump wearing white crop top and unbuttoned jeans; DEETS here

This profound experience also ignited her creative spark, leading her to venture into the world of fashion for kids. Expressing her journey into motherhood, Rihanna disclosed, "You know, I always thought doing kid stuff would be cliché and the obvious thing to do when you have a baby. It's, like, the obvious next step," she shared in an interview with ET. "But when I went shopping, that's when I realized like, okay, maybe I need to start making the stuff that I want my kids to wear because it's hard! I got my own ideas."

ALSO READ: Pregnant Rihanna slays BARBIECORE on romantic date with A$AP Rocky; flaunts baby bump in pink outfit