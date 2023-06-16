Rihanna flaunts baby bump in black leather jacket for Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton campaign; DEETS here

Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy or LVMH and Rihanna’s ties date way back. The luxury fashion house not only helped Rihanna to launch her beauty line Fenty Beauty but also owns a stake in her company.

Pharrell Williams Louis Vuitton debut is all set for June 20, 2023 in Paris Fashion Week. He was announced as a successor of Virgil Abloh in the role in February 2023. Pharrell and Rihanna have also collaborated previously to make music.

Prior to his debut, Pharrell unveils his latest campaign starring Rihanna. Here is everything to know about the same.

Rihanna in Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton campaign

Prior to the debut of his menswear collection, Pharrell Williams gave a glimpse of his latest campaign which features Rihanna. On Thursday, Pharrell posted a picture of himself next to the giant billboard starring Rihanna.

Later, Rihanna also shared an Instagram post of her Louis Vuittom campaign photoshoot with the caption, “LOUIS VUITTON MEN Spring Summer 2024.” In her campaign for this luxury fashion house, Rihanna bares her baby bump by donning a black leather jacket with a checked motif. Both her arms are covered with colorful bags from Louis Vuitton as she carries coffee in one hand. She accessorized her look with layered golden chains and opted for a natural makeup look. The Diamond singer’s hair was left open in curls with a side part.

Fans were ecstatic that Louis Vuitton had chosen a pregnant woman to model for the men's line. One user commented, “The fact that Pharrell had a pregnant woman icon as the model for his first LV menswear campaign.” Another added, “Having a pregnant woman model a men's line is the next level we needed.” Rihanna’s fans filled the comment section with the praises for the songstress.

Rihanna is currently pregnant with her second child with partner A$AP Rocky.

