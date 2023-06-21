Rihanna flaunts baby bump in checkered denim jumpsuit at Pharrell’s first Louis Vuitton show; DEETS here

Previously, Pharrell William unveiled his first campaign from the debut of his menswear collection which features Rihanna. In the campaign picture, the singer bares her baby bump by donning a black leather jacket with a checked motif. Both her arms are covered with colorful bags from Louis Vuitton as she carries coffee in one hand. She accessorized her look with layered golden chains and opted for a natural makeup look.

Now, at the Louis Vuitton show in Paris, Rihanna can be seen coordinating an outfit with her partner A$AP Rocky. Here is everything to know about the same.

Rihanna at Pharrell’s first Louis Vuitton show

At Louis Vuitton men’s spring 2024 show in Paris, several A-lister celebrities were seen in attendance at Pharrell Williams’ first collection of the fashion house.

Rihanna looked stunning in a blue denim uncheckered jumpsuit, which was unzipped to reveal her baby bump. She opted for a matching bra along with the choker and midriff-skimming necklace. The singer revealing her baby bump seems to be a signature styling move, which she even chose for her first pregnancy. The jumpsuit seems to be the new ‘damoflage’ print by William Pharrell. It was a proper combination of classic camouflage and checkerboard Damier motif from Louis Vuitton. The Diamonds singer also sported a jeweled beanie, which she coordinated with A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were seen in matching outfits as they walked hand-in-hand. The rapper was sporting dark wash jeans shorts along with what seemed like a denim jacket and green fuzzy slippers from Louis Vuitton.

The other celebrities who were seen at the show include Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, Zendaya, and Jay Z.

Rihanna is currently pregnant with her second child with ASAP Rocky. Last year, she gave birth to their first son named RZA Athelston Mayers.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Rihanna shows off growing baby bump in jersey dress during casual outing with A$AP Rocky; DEETS here