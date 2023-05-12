Rihanna flaunts baby bump, poses in black lingerie to celebrate 5th anniversary of SAVAGE x FENTY

Rihanna has taken the internet by storm, yet again.

The 35-year-old pop titan took to her social media space to mark 5 years of her lingerie brand SAVAGE x FENTY. And she did so with a slideshow of racy pictures in black lingerie, as she flaunted her baby bump. Scroll below and take a look!

Rihanna celebrates 5 years of her lingerie brand

Earlier today, the Umbrella singer took to her Instagram space and treated her millions of fans and followers to a slew of new photos as she posed for a photoshoot. In the pictures, Rihanna can be seen dressed in a pair of black bra and underwear from her own brand. She also sported bangs and flawless makeup. The pregnant singer flaunted her belly bump and exuded swag as she wrapped up her look with a pair of heels.

Sharing these photos, Rihanna captioned the post, “It’s giving…call HR!! #5YEARSOFSAVAGEXFENTY”

Click here to see Rihanna’s post.

Fans react to Rihanna’s Instagram post

As soon as Rihanna posted these photos, fans and friends flooded her post with likes and comments. Gigi Hadid left a smiling emoji and a strawberry emoji in the comments. On the other hand, one fan wondered if the singer is releasing new music any time soon, as they wrote, “Not me zooming in on the papers to see if I see any song lyrics from the awaited album (crying emojis)”. A third fan’s comment said, “doing everything BUT dropping new music.” Yet another user wrote, “Fantastic now do that same thing but on an album.”

In other news, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s baby boy’s name was finally revealed yesterday. Their baby boy is named RZA Athelston Mayers, per 'The Daily Mail', which obtained a copy of his birth certificate.

