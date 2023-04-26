Rihanna flaunts her baby bump in a red outfit as she dances with her boyfriend ASAP Rocky; Watch VIDEO

Rihanna, the famous musician and her rapper boyfriend ASAP Rocky are set to welcome their second child, very soon. The couple, who has been in a relationship for the past couple of years, were blessed with their first child, a baby boy, last year. The reports regarding her second pregnancy were officially confirmed a couple of days after her Super Bowl performance, in the cover story of British Vogue which focused on Rihanna and ASAP Rocky, and their family.

Rihanna flaunts her baby bump in a red outfit

The famous musician flaunted her baby bump in a striking red outfit, as he attended with her boyfriend ASAP Rocky at a party in Brooklyn, New York, on April 24, Monday. In the video that has been going viral on social media, Rihanna is seen twerking on her boyfriend ASAP Rocky, and the pair were spotted kissing, as they enjoyed the party. In another video, the renowned singer and rapper, who already have an 11-month-old son, were seen enjoying every bit of the event.

Check out the pictures of Rihanna and ASAP Rocky from the event, below: