Rihanna flaunts her baby bump in NEW pics with boyfriend ASAP Rocky

Glowing pregnant Rihanna continued to show off her growing baby bump in a sequin string vest last night. The Umbrella singer, 33, announced her pregnancy late last month and has made sure that anyone who missed it is well aware of it now.

It will be the first kid for singer and rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky, who managed to meet during the pandemic in 2020. They showed off their PDA during the Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin photocall in Los Angeles on Friday night. Rihanna looked stunning as Rocky embraced her pregnancy bump and lavished her with affection. But, if the claims are true, they'll be busy folks and not simply dealing with a diaper pile. It has been reported, as per Mirror, that Rihanna is planning to marry her boyfriend, Rakim Mayers, shortly after delivering birth. According to reports, the couple will marry in her native nation of Barbados, with the singer also reportedly planning to name the island's Prime Minister as godmother to the unborn child.

Check out the pictures below:

The source further said, "There are no plans yet as to when the nuptials will be but it won’t be before the baby is born. She has always wanted to get married and A$AP is her forever person."

However, the "Diamonds" singer ignited pregnancy speculations in November when she collected her home Barbados' National Hero award in a form-fitting gown. She denied being pregnant at the time. In September 2021, Rihanna and A$AP made their red carpet debut, turning attention as they walked the renowned Met Gala stairs.

ALSO READ:Rihanna expecting first child with ASAP Rocky, shows off her baby bump