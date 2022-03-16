Rihanna flaunts her baby bump in a silver crop top at Fenty Beauty launch; See pics

Rihanna shined bright like a diamond for her latest Fenty Beauty launch. The Fenty mogul, 34, kept the spotlight on her baby bump once again while sparkling in a silver metallic ensemble for the in-store debut of her cosmetics line Saturday at Ulta Beauty in Los Angeles.

The singer wore a long-sleeve peekaboo crop top with a sparkly floor-length column skirt that crisscrossed at the chest. Layers of silver jewellery, including a slender intricate chain draped over her pregnant tummy and beautifully completed the appearance. As per PEOPLE, the event included Fenty Beauty items suspended from gigantic balloons, as well as a modified claw machine and an orange Pontiac GTO branded with the brands' logos.

Check out Rihanna's pictures below:

However, the Anti musician earlier revealed in January that she and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child. A source told PEOPLE at the time that Rihanna is "excited to be a mom" and "couldn't be happier," after she was pictured showing off her baby bulge. This will be the first kid for singer and rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky, who managed to meet during the pandemic in 2020. In September 2021, Rihanna and A$AP made their red carpet debut, turning attention as they walked the renowned Met Gala stairs. Interestingly, they showed off their PDA during the Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin photocall in Los Angeles last month.

Meanwhile, the "Diamonds" singer ignited pregnancy speculations in November when she collected her home Barbados' National Hero award in a form-fitting gown. She denied being pregnant at the time.

