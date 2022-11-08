Rihanna gets candid about her 'happiest baby' boy, reveals rare details on motherhood

Rihanna while talking to Entertainment Tonight gushed about her little one as she revealed what her favourite part about being a new mom was. The Lift Me Up singer opened up on her baby boy being a cheerful little one and said, "His smile. He is the happiest baby. No matter what you’re doing or what you’re feeling, when he smiles at you everything else just goes away. It’s the best."

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child together, a baby boy earlier this year although the couple has remained private about their parenting journey so far. In a recent interview though, Rihanna got candid about motherhood and spoke about her baby boy in detail for the first time and also told why she hasn't revealed his name yet.

Rihanna on naming her and A$AP Rocky's baby boy

Ever since Rihanna gave birth, if there's one thing that fans have been excited about, it's learning what unique name the parents have chosen for their little one. While speaking to The Washington Post recently, Rihanna addressed why she and Rocky are yet to share their son's name or first photos after five months of his arrival. She said, "We just didn’t get around to it yet really. We’ve just been living. But I guess there’s a certain freedom that comes with kind of just, like, getting it out there."

Rihanna says being a new mom is 'epic'

The singer is enjoying this new phase of her life but is also making sure to continue to make the most of her time by also focusing on her massive musical career. While speaking to Vogue, Rihanna revealed how excited she has been to get back to the studio as well as for her upcoming Super Bowl performance. She said, "Everything right now is firing off. I’m excited. It’s getting me super motivated, super energized to do new things, to create, and I’m back in the studio and now we’re going to be back on stage for the Super Bowl. Which is just crazy that I even agreed to that, but I am, and I’m excited. Of course, being a new mom is insane. It is lovely. It is epic, honestly."

Rihanna's Super Bowl performance

After it was confirmed that Rihanna will be headlining Super Bowl performance 2023, fans were thrilled to hear the same and felt she was definitely the most deserving artist for the same. While speaking to Washington Post, Rihanna addressed what it means to her to perform at the Super Bowl during this phase of her life. She said, "If I’m going to leave my baby, I’m going to leave my baby for something special. It was now or never for me [for doing the Super Bowl halftime show]." Although the singer also made a major clarification that her Super Bowl gig does not mean she is releasing a new album. The singer went on to inform her fans, "Super Bowl is one thing. New music is another thing."

Singing to her baby boy

Rihanna in her recent interaction with Entertainment Tonight, couldn't stop gushing about her little boy and revealed sweet details about what her favourite part of the day is with him. The new mom gushed about spending time with her bundle of joy and said, "Oh my god, the mornings, like, seeing his morning face! Seeing a baby with, like, little bags and waking up and they're just, like, startled. They're trying to figure out where they’re at. It's the cutest, it's my favourite part of the day." She further revealed how the mother-son duo vibe to freestyle songs as she revealed she has already taken to singing to the baby, making "freestyle" songs whenever she can and revealed how these were the moments she cherished the most.

Privacy challenges as a mom

Rihanna during her Savage x Fenty show also discussed the importance of maintaining her son's privacy and revealed how A$AP and her are being "extremely cautious" about the same since they are yet to share him with the world. The new mom spoke about the challenges of lack of privacy that would hamper their parenting experience which involves activities like talking walks together and heading to the park.

Previously it was informed by a source to Entertainment Tonight how the couple, was "keeping things low-key so they can enjoy their little family. Privacy has become increasingly important to the couple." Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their baby boy in May. The couple had announced their pregnancy in January this year.