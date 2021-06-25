Rihanna gets rid of matching tattoo she got with Drake as romance with A$ap Rocky heats up

Rihanna recently covered up the matching tattoo she got while dating Drake. The singer was spotted with this new change when she stepped out with BF A$ap Rocky.

Singer and Fenty Beauty founder Rihanna was recently spotted on a date night with her new boyfriend A$ap Rocky and during her outing, paparazzi spotted a major change in the singer’s body. The singer seems to have covered a once-meaningful tattoo on her leg. The singer, who was spotted in NYC yesterday, had her camouflage shark tattoo, which she got done in 2016, covered up.

Back then, a source had revealed the meaning behind the Good Girl Gone Bad singer’s tattoo and how it was a tribute to her then-boyfriend Drake. The couple reportedly got matching shark artwork back in 2016, which had "special significance" for the pair. Drake got his shark inked on the inside of his arm. In September 2016, famed artist Bang Bang shared an Instagram photo of Rihanna's tattoo after he had created the piece. "Camo shark for my dear friend @badgalriri," the artist captioned his post at the time.

Soon after getting the tattoos, the couple called it quits. During a chat with Vogue in 2018, Rihanna shared that she and the God’s Plan singer were no longer in contact. "We don't have a friendship now, but we're not enemies either," she revealed back then. "It is what it is."

Now, Rihanna is famously dating A$AP Rocky, the duo has been friends for years and have been spending time together in early 2020. It was just a month back that Rocky confirmed their relationship and even called Rihanna “the one.”

