Rihanna gives an adorable sneak peek of her baby bump as she shares PICS from the drive-through

Rihanna just treated her fans and followers with an adorable sneak peek of her baby bump and it’s all things cute!

A few moments ago, the 35-year-old pop titan took to the story feature on Instagram and shared two new pictures. In the photos, one can see Rihanna getting food at the drive-through, as she placed a plate of spaghetti on her lap, while seated inside the car. She also captured her baby bump in the picture. While in the first photo, she used the caption ‘drive-true’, in the second snapshot, she added an emoji of a pregnant lady. Take a look at the photos below.

Rihanna revealed her second pregnancy during the Super Bowl Halftime show performance

The Umbrella singer surprised everyone during her much-anticipated Super Bowl Halftime Show performance last month, when she revealed her baby bump. Soon, it was confirmed that Rihanna is expecting her second child with beau A$AP Rocky. The lovebirds welcomed their first son in May last year. Although Rihanna has shared pictures of her baby boy on her Instagram space, she has not yet revealed his name. Following the announcement of her second pregnancy, Rihanna has been photographed in public quite a few times. Moreover, she also performed at the 2023 Oscars, where she sang her Academy Award-nominated song Lift Me Up from Wakanda Forever for the very first time.

When Rihanna said A$AP Rocky and she are ‘best friends with a baby’

Last month, in an interview with British Vogue, Rihanna opened up about what it is like sharing a baby with her beau and rapper A$AP Rocky. The singer-superstar said, “We’re best friends with a baby. We have to be on the same page, but we’ve always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby but I wouldn’t say it’s done anything but made us closer.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Rihanna rings in her 35th birthday with BF A$AP Rocky and other friends; DEETS Inside