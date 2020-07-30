  • facebook
Rihanna gives a ray of hope to fans waiting for her new music; Says ‘It’s going to be worth it’

Rihanna recently spoke to ET and revealed her plans on releasing new music. The music icon admitted that she is working on new music and that it’s going to be worth the wait. Read her full chat below.
Rihanna gives a ray of hope to fans waiting for her new music; Says 'It's going to be worth it'
Singer Rihanna just teased fans about her new music that she’s been working on. Speaking with ET Online about her new Fenty Skincare line, the 32-year-old singer touched a bit about upcoming music. “I am always working on music,” Rihanna shared. “And when I am ready to put it out in the way that I feel fit, it’s gonna come out. And you’re not going to be disappointed when it happens. It’s going to be worth it.”

 

She also added that “I’m not just gonna put it out just because people are waiting. It’s taken this long, I’m gonna make it worth it.” Rihanna also said that she’s really grateful to still be working on music for fans and even more grateful for her new ventures. “I’m 10 years older, I’m 15 years older. I thought that was just a few years ago, now it’s like a decade-plus,” she reflected. “THAT is what I think about! But I’m also really grateful to still be here and being able to expand into other ventures. I’m grateful. It’s been fun and I can’t even complain.”

 

Earlier this year, in a chat with Vogue, Rihanna opened up about her relationship status. "Yeah, I'm dating. I'm actually in an exclusive relationship for quite some time, and it’s going really well, so I’m happy," the 31-year-old singer stated without revealing Jameel's name. Furthermore, Rihanna also confessed that "without a doubt", she wants to have kids. 

 

When Anna Wintour asked Rihanna the same question about having babies in her Go Ask Anna segment, the singer revealed, "I don't think about stuff like that, but God's plan, but I look forward to all of the pregnancy rumours after this interview." Rihanna, who is known for her impeccable fashion taste, revealed at the time that she already has her dream wedding dress sorted. "A collaboration between myself and [John] Galliano, of course," Riri stated.

 

