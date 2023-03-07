Rihanna has a surprise for senior citizens who re-created her Super Bowl Halftime performance in viral TikTok

Rihanna has an adorable surprise for all the elderly women from Kentucky’s senior living centre who recreated a part of her performance from the Super Bowl Halftime show.

In case you have been away from social media, a group of senior citizens from Arcadia Senior Living Facility from Bowling Green in Kentucky went viral on TikTok after they posted a video on the platform, acing the choreography of a section of Rihanna’s much-talked about Super Bowl 2023 performance. While the video has earned millions of views and thousands of comments from netizens, it looks like it also had the Diamonds hitmaker’s attention. And now, she sent a sweet surprise to her elderly fans. Read on to find out what it is.

Rihanna’s sweet surprise to Kentucky’s elderly women from senior living centre

As per Buzzfeed, Rihanna sent her elderly fans a huge bouquet of a 100 fragrant white roses living at the Arcadia Senior Living Facility. Along with the bouquet, Rihanna also sent them a note as she praised their dance and called it ‘amazing’.

Paige Oakes who is the center’s director of community relations told the media outlet that they have been waiting for Rihanna to respond this entire time. However, they were not sure if she saw their video given that she keeps so busy. She added that it made their day at the facility centre to know that the 35-year-old pop titan got the time to watch their re-creation and enjoyed it too.

Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show recreation

The now viral TikTok video features elderly women dancing to Rihanna’s 2009 hit song Rude Boy.

In the video, we first see 11 elderly women dressed in white, like the pop star’s backup dancers. One by one, they move to the side, going on to reveal another senior citizen who is dressed in a red outfit, similar to Rihanna’s red ensemble at the Super Bowl. She then takes a microphone and lip-syncs the song.

