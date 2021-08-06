Rihanna has the most humble response as she REACTS to her billionaire status

Rihanna recently made the headlines as she was named a billionaire by Forbes which estimated the singer's net worth to be USD 1.7 billion. It seems the singer is feeling particularly blessed about becoming the richest female musician considering in her first response to the news, she humbly said, "God is good."

The 33-year-old Fenty Beauty founder was spotted enjoying a shopping trip after her billionaire status was revealed and it was during this outing that she was stopped by a 247Paps photographer who asked her, "Rih, self-made billionaire. What does that mean to you?” According to Just Jared, the Diamonds singer simply laughed and said, "God is good." The video of Rihanna's three-word response is now going viral on social media and fans are loving her simplistic response.

As per Forbes, Rihanna has not only become the richest female singer in the world but also the second wealthiest female entertainer after Oprah Winfrey whose net worth as per Forbes is USD 2.7 billion.

It has also been revealed that the singer makes most of her income from her beauty and fashion brands as opposed to her music. Her recently confirmed billionaire status happens to be a result of her beauty brand's massive success.

In terms of Rihanna's musical career, the singer has sold over 250 million records but her last released studio album was 2016's Anti. Although it seems new music is in the works for the singer considering she was spotted shooting for a music video with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky.

