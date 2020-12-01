Rihanna has a new man in her life; Diamond singer reportedly dating Kendall Jenner’s ex A$AP Rocky

Rihanna is reportedly dating Kendall Jenner’s ex ASAP Rocky according to recent reports. Scroll down to see the proof.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are reportedly dating! The 32-year-old Diamonds singer and the 32-year-old rapper were spotted having dinner over the weekend at the Beatrice Inn in New York City, according to Page Six. However, just a couple of days after the initial rumours surfaced a friend close to Rihanna told E! News that the pair were just friends, saying, "She's hanging out with ASAP Rocky, but she is not dating him. They have a long history and she’s just having fun." Now it looks like the rumour-mill has come full circle, with fresh speculation emerging about Rihanna and ASAP. The latest update has to do with a dinner date in New York and another bit of source info. Now, a source has confirmed to People magazine that the two music stars are indeed a couple.

For the unversed, ASAP Rocky, he was rumoured to be dating Kendall Jenner in 2017, they even came together at the Met Gala in May 2017. As for Rihanna, she previously dated billionaire Hassan Jameel for three years, but they broke up back in January.

The 31-year-old Anti superstar and the 31-year-old businessman, who were first linked back in 2017, parted ways, Us Weekly reported on Friday (January 17). The two notoriously kept their relationship private, although Rihanna did mention that she was “of course” in love with Jameel during an interview for Interview Magazine back in June of 2019. She also admitted that she wanted to be a mother “more than anything in life,” but hesitated to say that marriage was in the cards.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have known each other for nearly a decade. He was an opening act on her world tour in 2013 and he was also featured on her song Cockiness. They’ve also walked the red carpet together as friends several times. Most recently, ASAP Rocky was featured in a new campaign for Rihanna‘s Fenty Skin line.

