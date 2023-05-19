Rihanna is a goddess as she flaunts her baby bump in nude maternity photoshoot from her first pregnancy

Rihanna’s pregnancy photoshoot pictures have soared the temperature on the internet.

A few hours ago, the 35-year-old pop titan took to her Instagram space and dropped several mesmerizing photos from her first maternity shoot in 2022, when she was pregnant with her firstborn son with A$AP Rocky, RZA.

Scroll below to take a look.

Rihanna poses nude in her throwback pregnancy photoshoot

In the photos shared by Rihanna, we can see her exuding goddess vibes as she posed nude in front of the camera. The Barbadian singer flaunted her baby bump in its full glory as the camera clicked her outdoors. Rihanna rocked her black tresses and accessorized herself with stunning jewelry on her body. The Umbrella singer donned gold and silver handcuffs, bracelets, rings, and a jewelled and adorned bralette. She finished off the magical look with some coral lipstick and a pair of heels.

Sharing the photos, Rihanna, who is currently expecting her second baby with her beau A$AP Rocky, wrote a goofy yet heartfelt caption to go with it, “here’s a little series I call

‘Rub on ya t****es’ in honor of my first pregnancy, embracing motherhood like a g, and the magic that this body made! Baby RZA… he in there not having a clue how nuts his mama is, or how obsessed he was bout to make me #maternityshoot2022 #tobecontinued”.

Click here to see Rihanna’s Instagram post on her pregnancy photoshoot.

Fans and celebs react to Rihanna’s nude pregnancy photoshoot

As soon as Rihanna shared these magnificent photos on the ‘gram, fans and celebs could not help but flood the comments section in awe. Chloe Bailey wrote, “I’m obsessed wow (heart eye emoji) omg (heart eye emoji)” One fan commented, “We just want u to know we love u and your beautiful glow…… never met u but my mind is blown how u are beautiful and u skin is toned keep taking pictures so us fans won’t be alone (slew of emojis)’ Yet another fan wrote, “You wear pregnancy so well girl (slew of emojis)”.

