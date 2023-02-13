Rihanna is a ‘overprotective mother’; Ronald Fenty, the singer’s father opens up about being a doting grandpa

Ronald Fenty, Rihanna's father, opened up about the singer’s performance in the Super Bowl along with how she is navigating with the newborn baby. The singer’s father told Page Six in an interview that people have been waiting for this very moment. Rihanna’s explosive performance at the Super Bowl marked her comeback after several years.

Ronald Fenty on Rihanna as a mother

Ronald said Rihanna is a very overprotective mother and she loves it how Rihanna is coping with motherhood. He also added that their baby resembles quite a lot of Rocky and Rihanna together. People even say that the newborn baby boy looks like his grandpa but faces and baby changes.

According to Ronald Fenty, the Grammy winner beau Rocky A$AP is a very respectable and cool guy who is taking fatherhood very well. He further revealed that Rihanna has a few names in mind for the little baby's boy but cannot tell the media.

Ronald Fenty also talked about being a doting grandfather to Rihanna and her longtime beau A$AP Rocky’ baby whom they welcomed in May 2022. The pair even brought the child back to their home island of Barbados twice.

When asked about Rocky and Rihanna marriage plans, Ronald Fenty told Page Six he doesn’t know anything about the marriage.