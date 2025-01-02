Rihanna Is Proud of Herself for Not Doing THIS Even Once in 2024 as She Welcomes New Year

Rihanna looked back on her sober year with great pride as she prepared to celebrate New Year's Eve.

The Umbrella hitmaker marked the beginning of 2025 by revealing that she spent all of 2024 without touching alcohol. In a candid video shared on social media on January 1, the 36-year-old singer and entrepreneur celebrated her quiet New Year's Eve with friends in New York City.

In the clip, RiRi held up her phone, which played a video taken while the iconic ball was dropping in Times Square. She was casually attired in a gray robe, enjoying the moment with loved ones. She celebrated one of her greatest milestones, declaring her commitment to abstaining from alcohol for an entire year.

She said, "Y’all, I didn’t drink all year," sharing this accomplishment with her 150 million Instagram followers.

Her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, was also part of the celebrations. The couple, who are parents to two young sons, RZA (2) and Riot (1), kept the celebrations private. In her Instagram post, the singer embraced a fresh start for the New Year with the caption, "New Year, New Me."

ALSO READ: Fans React to Rihanna's Hilarious Karaoke Moment in New York City: 'She Sounds Terrible'

The beauty mogul also added some fun to her Instagram when she playfully posted another video of herself washing a hair extension with Fenty Hair shampoo. While joking with friends about the amount of effort put into it, she said they owed her a new bottle for the task.

Advertisement

She captioned the post with a light-hearted message: "De Dirt!!! We walking into 2025 CLEANSED baby! 1 track at a time! Also tell @mdollas11 stay out my bathroom!"

Most recently, Rihanna made a surprise appearance at Girls Love Karaoke in Manhattan, delighting fans by taking the mic for impromptu renditions of her hits Needed Me and Sex With Me. Fans were thrilled as the global superstar joked about running out of steam, humorously comparing her energy to a battery about to die. Clips of her off-key singing quickly went viral online, sparking hilarious reactions and playful commentary from fans.

ALSO READ: 'Vote Cause I Can’t': Rihanna Urges Fans To Vote Because She Can't For THIS Reason