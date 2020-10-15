Rihanna joins Kim Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey & more on Forbes‘ list of America’s Richest Self Made Women 2020

Rihanna recently joined the likes of Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey and more on Forbes‘ list of America’s Richest Self Made Women 2020.

Pop icon Rihanna recently landed a spot on Forbes‘ list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women! The 32-year-old entertainer made her debut on the list for the first time this year, joining some very rich and powerful women. Rihanna ranked at number 33 on the extensive list, and the publication notes that she is worth USD 600 million for her work in the music and cosmetics industry.

Kris Jenner also made her first appearance on the list at number 92, and the site claims she has a net worth of USD 190 million. Other notable celebs on the list include Oprah Winfrey, who is worth USD 2.6 billion, at number 9, Kim Kardashian, who is worth USD 780 million at number 24, and Kylie Jenner, who is worth USD 700 million, at number 29.

In case you missed it, the highest-paid celebrities in 2020 were revealed over the summer by Forbes. The list was led by Kylie Jenner whose net worth was reported at USD 590 million. Forbes explains how she earned so much in the past 12 months: “The reality TV star sold 51% of Kylie Cosmetics to publicly traded Coty, Inc. in January 2019 for USD 600 million; she pocketed USD 540 million, pretax.”

