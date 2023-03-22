Rihanna launches new product for her brand with stunning selfie; Fan says 'Dropping everything but new music'

Rihanna has dropped a new picture on Instagram, however, fans are disappointed for a different reason.

The 35-year-old Super Bowl performer took to her social media space a few hours ago, and shared a new picture of herself. Rihanna amped up the glam in the close-up shot as she posed for the picture, looking flawless as ever. In the caption, she revealed that she is launching a new mascara for her makeup brand Fenty Beauty. “new baddie on da block….and she #HELLATHICC @fentybeauty new volumizing mascara coming march 28,” she wrote, before she added the site for the brand.

Scroll below to find out how fans reacted to the picture.

Fans react to Rihanna’s latest Instagram post

As soon as Rihanna posted the picture and details about her new product, fans were quick to react to it in the comments section. One fan wrote, “Dropping everything but new music”, which garnered a lot of likes from other fans. Another fan’s comment read, “Just when Kylie teases a mascara (laughing emoji) queen is not playing (clapping emoji)”. A third fan commented, “Not you and Kylie announcing mascaras today (skull emoji)”. Yet a fourth user said, “So you can drop fenty collection but not the album (rolling eyes emoji)”.

Take a look below:

Rihanna’s last album

For the unversed, Rihanna’s last album called Anti came out in 2016. Fans have been waiting for a new album by the Oscar-nominated artist for the last seven years. This year, Rihanna delivered a much-anticipated performance at the Super Bowl Halftime show, marking her first live performance in 6 years. She did come out with two original songs though – Lift Me up and Born Again for the 2022 movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Lift Me Up was also nominated for the Best Original Song at the 2023 Oscars, which was the first Academy Award nomination for the singer.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Does Rihanna approve of the 28-year-old lookalike TikToker Priscila Beatrice?