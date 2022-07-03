Rihanna makes first appearance since welcoming baby boy; Supports A$AP Rocky at Wireless festival in London

New mom Rihanna recently stepped out for the first time since welcoming her baby boy with A$AP Rocky. The singer was spotted at London's Wireless festival where she was seen supporting Rocky who was among the performers. This marked the first time she has been out in public since giving birth on May 13 and was welcomed in London amid fan frenzy.

In the photos and videos posted by fans on Twitter, Rihanna was spotted sporting an all-black outfit consisting of a puffer jacket with feathers as she stepped out with her hair let down. She also made an appearance at a South London barber shop with A$AP and was mobbed by fans as they crowded around the shop and shared clips of the same on social media. A photo of Rihanna at Crystal Palace Park was also posted by the official account of the Wireless festival.

Check out Rihanna's photo from Wireless festival HERE

Rihanna and A$AP announced they were expecting their first child together in January this year. The Umbrella singer managed to set a trend with her maternity fashion as she was seen attending various events flaunting her baby bump during the same. The couple is yet to announce the name of their son.

Following the birth of their child, a source informed People on how the couple has been managing parenting and said, "Rihanna is doing well. They are very excited to be parents. Rihanna is already a wonderful mom." Rihanna and A$AP have been together since over two years and first confirmed their relationship publicly in an interview last year.

ALSO READ: Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are officially parents, welcome baby boy; Reports