Rihanna makes posters, walks in protest to 'Stop Asian Hate' in New York City; See Photos.

As a sea of protests continue to engulf the US, the latest celebrity to come out in solidarity was none other than Rihanna. The pop icon joined a bunch of protestors in New York City who were protesting Asian hate. The singer walked the NYC streets with a bright green and pink placard that read 'Stop Asian Hate'. Rihanna was not mobbed by fans at the protest as the singer almost concealed her identity as she joined Asian American Pacific Islander communities .

Sporting her iconic braids, Rihanna wore a white tee, leather pants and a leather jacket. She also covered her face with a mask, wore sunglasses and a baseball cap. Rihanna accompanied her assistant Tina Truong as they protested hate crimes in the US. Thanks to Tina Truong, we got to see multiple photos and videos of Rihanna from the protest.

One picture also featured the singer making her own protest signs. As per videos and photos shared by Tina, the singer also interacted with protestors who did not realise that it was Rihanna.

Take a look at Rihanna's photos from the NYC protest below:

