Is Rihanna making her MCU debut in Black Panther 2 alongside Letitia Wright? Here's the actual TRUTH

Rumours were abuzz amongst MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) fans that Rihanna could possibly be starring in Black Panther 2. Read below to know if the claims are true or false.
Rihanna has been added to the cast list when you Google Black Panther 2Is Rihanna making her MCU debut in Black Panther 2 alongside Letitia Wright? Here's the actual TRUTH
While Chadwick Boseman's death is something the world, and especially MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) fans, is still grieving over, there's been a lot of buzz surrounding the fate of Black Panther 2 and how Marvel Studios will take forward the storyline without the late actor. While including Boseman through CGI is supposedly not in the agenda, Ryan Coogler and team are trying to plan out the best way to make the sequel.

Recently, rumours were rife that nine-time Grammy award winner and Ocean's 8 star Rihanna might be joining the cast of Black Panther 2. The speculations arose when RiRi's name magically popped up in the cast list when you Google Black Panther 2. This led MCU fans to rejoice as Rihanna's addition to the sequel will definitely amp up the excitement. However, breaking our bubble swiftly was E! News who confirmed via a report that the 32-year-old actress has not been cast in Black Panther 2.

Would you still like to see Rihanna star in Black Panther 2? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, according to a recent report by The Hollywood Reporter, Black Panther 2's filming is said to commence in July 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. While Narcos: Mexico star Tenoch Huerta is reportedly in talks to play one of the antagonists in the upcoming MCU film, Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett will mostly reprise their characters for the sequel. Moreover, Wright's Shuri may have a more prominent role this time around.

