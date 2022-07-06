Rihanna with a net worth of USD 1.4 billion becomes America's youngest female self-made billionaire

Rihanna at 34 has been named the youngest self-made female billionaire in the United States by Forbes' 2022 list. The portal has reported the singer's net worth to be at a staggering USD 1.4 billion. The singer's milestone achievement comes after makeup mogul, Kylie Jenner made it to the list in 2019 whose current net worth has been named by Forbes as USD 600 million.

As per the Forbes list, the Umbrella singer who is the co-owner of Fenty Beauty and a stakeholder in the Savage x Fenty lingerie line has also become her native Barbados' first billionaire. In this year's list, Rihanna is also the only female billionaire under 40. The singer recently became a mom after welcoming her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

Previously, after being declared as a billionaire, Rihanna spoke to New York Times about how she feels about achieving the financial milestones and said, "My money is not for me; it’s always the thought that I can help someone else. The world can really make you believe that the wrong things are a priority, and it makes you really miss the core of life, what it means to be alive."

The other celebrities on the list of self-made women include Taylor Swift with a net worth of USD 570 million, Beyoncé with USD 450 million, and Kim Kardashian with USD 1.8 billion among others. As for Rihanna's net worth, it's sure to get a boost soon since the singer has promised that new music is on the way.

ALSO READ: Rihanna becomes the RICHEST female musician in the world after Fenty line’s MASSIVE success