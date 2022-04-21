Rihanna 'not stressing out' and focusing on her baby amid A$AP Rocky's arrest: Reports

The news of A$AP Rocky's arrest took the internet by storm, all fans are worried about their RiRi in this time of crisis as she is pregnant with the rapper's child. For those unversed, on Wednesday morning at the Los Angeles International Airport, Rocky was taken into custody for assault with a firearm following an alleged incident that occurred in November 2021.

During a chat with ET, a source opened up about Rihanna's condition and her plan of action now that things have become much more complicated. Recently, the Umbrella singer shared that she wanted her child to grow up in Barbados, her home country, and a few days later she landed in the Caribbean country and continued to enjoy her time with Rocky as she was snapped on a dinner date with him. The source revealed that Rihanna is focusing on her baby after starting her third trimester, they added, "This drama is the last thing Rihanna needs right now. She wants to be mellow, relaxed, and focused 100 per cent on the arrival of her baby -- not stressing out!"

Meanwhile, the insider went on and added that the arrest is something the couple "saw coming." They also shared that the pair will potentially raise the child in Los Angeles, "Despite strong ties to New York, the plan was to make L.A. the home base once the baby came." Though, the source noted that Rihanna wants to give birth to the baby in Barbados and spent some quality time with her family before returning to the States.

As for the public opinion, the Grammy-awarded singer has worked hard to keep her pregnancy as private as she can until now as the source mentioned, "Rihanna made a point to navigate the public side of her pregnancy on her own terms and now suddenly things seem out of her control."

ALSO READ Designer Amina Muaddi SLAMS cheating allegations; Shuts down Rihanna, A$AP Rocky's breakup rumour