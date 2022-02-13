Rihanna opens up on how being pregnant has impacted her fashion choices: It's a challenge

Rihanna is speaking up about how being pregnant has affected her fashion choices. The 33-year-old singer, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, told PEOPLE at the Fenty Beauty Universe Event in Los Angeles on Friday evening that she has accepted both the good and the bad that has come with her newfound curves.

As per PEOPLE, Rihanna further added "it's fun" but also "a challenge" to play with fashion while pregnant. "I like it. I'm enjoying it." She also added, "I'm enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy," the "We Found Love" singer added. "If I feel a little chubby, it's like, whatever! It's a baby!" Rihanna also made it clear that dressing up is what makes her feel the most confident these days.

"You put some clothes on, and it's like, when you look good, you feel good," Rihanna continued. "I've heard that for a very long time, but it's true. It really can get you up off that couch and make you feel like a bad b***." Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, 33, were pictured out in New York City late last month, when Rihanna flaunted her baby bump while wearing a long pink jacket. Her enormous coat was unzipped at the bottom, revealing her baby belly, which was covered with a gold crucifix and sparkling gemstones.

Shortly after the photos, a source said as per PEOPLE that Rihanna is "excited to be a mom" and "couldn't be happier." However, the "Diamonds" singer ignited pregnancy speculations in November when she collected her home Barbados' National Hero award in a form-fitting gown. She denied being pregnant at the time.

ALSO READ:Rihanna expecting first child with ASAP Rocky, shows off her baby bump